Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla
Return to your home site

Menu

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Snow, Ice Now Expected During Strong Storm Ushering In New Year
Police & Fire

Woman Killed In Three-Car Northern Westchester Crash

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The area of the three-vehicle crash in which a 70-year-old area woman was killed.
The area of the three-vehicle crash in which a 70-year-old area woman was killed. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police in Northern Westchester are investigating a three-vehicle crash in which a local woman was killed.

The crash took place around 6:05 p.m., Monday, Dec. 28 on Route 202 (Crompond Road) in Yorktown, just west of Garden Lane.

The driver of one of the vehicles involved in the crash, a 70-year-old woman from Mohegan Lake died at the scene, said Yorktown Police Lt. John Delulio.

Another driver was transported to Westchester Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, while the third driver refused medical attention at the scene, Delulio said.

An investigation into the crash is being conducted by the department's Accident Investigation Unit with the assistance of the Westchester County Department of Public Safety.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, Delulio said.

The department was assisted on the scene by Empress EMS, Lake Mohegan Fire Department, and the Lake Mohegan Volunteer Ambulance Corp. 

Yorktown Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact 914-962-4141.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice!

Serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.