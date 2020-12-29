Woman Killed In Three-Car Northern Westchester Crash

Police in Northern Westchester are investigating a three-vehicle crash in which a local woman was killed.

The crash took place around 6:05 p.m., Monday, Dec. 28 on Route 202 (Crompond Road) in Yorktown, just west of Garden Lane.

The driver of one of the vehicles involved in the crash, a 70-year-old woman from Mohegan Lake died at the scene, said Yorktown Police Lt. John Delulio.

Another driver was transported to Westchester Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, while the third driver refused medical attention at the scene, Delulio said.

An investigation into the crash is being conducted by the department's Accident Investigation Unit with the assistance of the Westchester County Department of Public Safety.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, Delulio said.

The department was assisted on the scene by Empress EMS, Lake Mohegan Fire Department, and the Lake Mohegan Volunteer Ambulance Corp.

Yorktown Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact 914-962-4141.

