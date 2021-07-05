Woman Killed In Chain-Reaction Crash On I-95

A woman was killed and another person hospitalized after a multi-vehicle, chain-reaction crash near the border of Westchester and Fairfield counties on I-95.

It happened around 9:50 p.m. Saturday, July 3 in Greenwich.

A man identified as Atif Mitchell, age 43, of Waterbury, was driving a 2013 Mercedes-Benz when it crashed into a car in front of him, a 2018 Audi, causing the Audi to slam into a parked tractor-trailer, Connecticut State Police said.

The Audi then struck another vehicle, a 2013 Honda Accord, before spinning off the roadway and striking a light pole off the right shoulder of the highway, said police.

Connecticut State Police say a man driving a Mercedes Benz crashed into a car in front of him causing the car to slam into a parked tractor-trailer.

The woman whose car was hit, identified as 45-year-old Josephine Sciarrino, of Stamford, died at the scene, police said.

Mitchell was taken to Stamford Hospital with minor injuries, said police.

The driver of the Honda Accord, a 36-year-old Town of Fairfield man, and a 65-year-old male passenger from Redding, had no apparent injuries, said police.

The occupants of the tractor-trailer, two men ages 46 and 39, were not injured

All involved vehicles were towed from the scene.

The collision remains under investigation. Any witnesses to the collision are requested to contact CT State Police Trooper Jeffrey Pretel at Troop G in Bridgeport or by email at Jeffrey.Pretel@CT.gov.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.