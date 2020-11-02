Woman Killed After Crashing Into Tree On Taconic Parkway

A 65-year-old woman was killed after losing control of her vehicle in a heavy rainstorm on the Taconic State Parkway.

Fatos Kaba, of Queens, was killed around 12:41 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 29, northbound on the parkway in Dutchess County, in the town of Stanford, said New York State Police Trooper AJ Hicks.

When troopers arrived on the scene, they found a 2008 Honda Fit was found in the center median, Hicks said.

An initial investigation suggests Kaba lost control during heavy rainfall, left the roadway, and struck a tree.

She succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene, he added.

This investigation remains ongoing.

The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office, the Troop K Collision Reconstruction Unit, and the Dutchess County Medical Examiner’s Office were also on scene.

