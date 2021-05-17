Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Woman Jumps Into Sea Lion Tank At Aquarium In New York

Kathy Reakes
A woman was hospitalized after jumping into the sea lion pool at the Long Island Aquarium.
A woman was taken to an area hospital after jumping into the sea lion tank at the Long Island Aquarium.

The incident took place around 2 p.m. Monday, May 17 in Suffolk County.

Officers were called to the aquarium in Riverhead after the woman jumped into the tank.

The woman who was taken into custody was taken to an area hospital for evaluation,  the Riverhead Police said.

Police said an arrest was not made as of Monday afternoon.

Aquarium officials could not be immediately reached. 

