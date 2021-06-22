Contact Us
Woman Involved In Westchester Crash Drove Drunk With 9-Month-Old In Car, Police Say

A New York woman was arrested for DWI under Leandra's Law for allegedly driving drunk during a crash with a 9-month-old child in the vehicle.

A woman was charged with felony DWI under Leandra's Law following a two-vehicle crash in Westchester.

Sylvia Cortez, a 40-year-old resident of the Bronx, was arrested on Friday, June 19 by Village of Mamaroneck police following the crash which took place around 10:13 p.m. in the area of East Boston Post Road and North Barry Avenue.

Upon interviewing Cortez, officers observed signs of alcohol intoxication and conducted a DWI investigation. Upon completion of the investigation, Cortez was placed under arrest, said Lt Mark Gatta. 

At the time of the accident, Cortez was driving the vehicle with her 9-month-old child in the car, Gatta said.

Cortez was charged with: 

  • Aggravated driving while intoxicated with a person less than 15 years of age in the vehicle 
  • Endangering the welfare of a child, 
  • Leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident 

 Cortez was released on her own recognizance pending a future court date.

