Woman Found Dead On Road In Northern Westchester

Kathy Reakes
Barbara E. Berkowitz
Barbara E. Berkowitz Photo Credit: New York State Police

Police are asking the public for help in the investigation of the death of a woman whose body was found on a busy road in the area last month.

The woman was discovered in Northern Westchester on Wednesday, April 29, on Route 202 (Crompond Road), near the Bear Mountain parking area, in Cortlandt, said New York State Police Trooper AJ Hicks.

Identified as Barbara E. Berkowitz, 71, of Brooklyn, investigators have been unable to find any family members or establish a link to the area, Hicks said.

Berkowitz taught an economics class earlier this year at Berkeley College's White Plains campus, but school officials were unable to provide help locating family or friends.

Police are searching for more information regarding the life and habits of Berkowitz.

Investigators ask that any friends or relatives call the State Police at 914-769-2600. All calls can be kept confidential.

