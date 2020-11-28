Woman Drove Drunk At Three Times Legal Limit In Westchester Stop, Police Say

A 42-year-old woman was charged with a DWI after reportedly driving with a blood alcohol content three times over the legal limit.

Christina McNeill, of Staten Island, was driving on I-95 in the city of Rye when she was pulled over at approximately 11:15 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19, according to State Police.

After troopers took McNeill into custody at their New Rochelle Barracks, her blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.27 percent.

McNeill was reportedly charged with the misdemeanor of aggravated driving while intoxicated and ticketed for several moving violations. She was turned over to a sober third party and will appear at the City of Rye court in December.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.