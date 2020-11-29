Woman Accused Of Stealing Nearly $500 From Macy's In Northern Westchester

A Northern Westchester woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing nearly $500 in goods from Macy's.

Maria Heras, 54, of Yorktown Heights, was arrested on Monday, Nov. 23, after Yorktown Police were called to the Macy's at the Jefferson Valley Mall for a report of shoplifting.

When officers arrived on the scene they located Heras and an investigation into the incident found that she allegedly stole $484 worth of clothing from the store.

Heras was charged with petit larceny and released on an appearance ticket.

