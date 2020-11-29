Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla
Return to your home site

Menu

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: 18-Year-Old Fatally Stabbed During Incident In Northern Westchester
Police & Fire

Woman Accused Of Stealing Nearly $500 From Macy's In Northern Westchester

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Macy's at the Jefferson Valley Mall.
Macy's at the Jefferson Valley Mall. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Northern Westchester woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing nearly $500 in goods from Macy's. 

Maria Heras, 54, of Yorktown Heights, was arrested on Monday, Nov. 23, after Yorktown Police were called to the Macy's at the Jefferson Valley Mall for a report of shoplifting.

When officers arrived on the scene they located Heras and an investigation into the incident found that she allegedly stole $484 worth of clothing from the store. 

Heras was charged with petit larceny and released on an appearance ticket. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice!

Serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.