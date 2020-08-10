Woman, 25, Killed After Losing Her Grip While Rock Climbing In Hudson Valley, Police Say

A woman was killed following a fall after losing her grip while rock climbing in the Hudson Valley, police said.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 9 in Ulster County at the Mohonk Mountain Preserve in Gardiner

An investigation revealed that Lauren Sobel, 25, of Brooklyn, was a lead climber in a group of three in the area of the Trapps Trailhead, State Police from the Highland barracks said.

Sobel was approximately 70 feet up the rock face and was setting protection gear in the rocks when she lost her grip and fell approximately 50 feet, police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Troopers were assisted at the Mohonk Mountain Forest Rangers.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.