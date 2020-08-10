Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla
Return to your home site

Menu

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Isaias Outage Update: New Breakdown Of Most-Affected Communities In Westchester
Police & Fire

Woman, 25, Killed After Losing Her Grip While Rock Climbing In Hudson Valley, Police Say

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Mohonk Mountain Preserve in Gardiner.
Mohonk Mountain Preserve in Gardiner. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A woman was killed following a fall after losing her grip while rock climbing in the Hudson Valley, police said.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 9 in Ulster County at the Mohonk Mountain Preserve in Gardiner

An investigation revealed that Lauren Sobel, 25, of Brooklyn, was a lead climber in a group of three in the area of the Trapps Trailhead, State Police from the Highland barracks said.

Sobel was approximately 70 feet up the rock face and was setting protection gear in the rocks when she lost her grip and fell approximately 50 feet, police said. 

She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. 

Troopers were assisted at the Mohonk Mountain Forest Rangers.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice!

Serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.