Westchester/Fairfield County Stolen Car Chase Leads To Three Arrests

Police arrested three people after taking officers on a chase in a stolen vehicle along the Hutchinson River Parkway in Westchester to the Fairfield County border before crashing.

The incident took place around 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 22, when Harrison Harrison Police officers were altered by a license plate reader that a vehicle stolen in the Bronx was traveling along area roads, said the Harrison Police Department.

A Harrison sergeant spotted the vehicle at a gas station near North Street on the Hutch, the department said.

When the sergeant attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver fled north, with the officers pursuing the vehicle along with Westchester County Police and other Harrison patrol units.

The vehicle crashed under the North Ridge Street exit in Rye Brook where the driver continued north on the parkway, exiting at North Ridge Street, leading police past an elementary school and into a residential neighborhood, police said.

The three occupants of the vehicle jumped out and ran causing area schools to be put on lockdown as a precaution.

Harrison Police K-9 officers were deployed as part of a search by Harrison, Rye Brook, City of Rye, and Westchester County Police.

Within 20 minutes all three suspects were captured. They were charged with criminal possession of the stolen property. One of the suspects had a prior conviction was remanded to the county jail. The other two were released without bail due to bail reform, the department said.

"Everything worked as it should have in this case; technology alerted us to the vehicle, our officers quickly located it, and with the assistance of other departments three suspects were taken into custody without incident, said Harrison Police Chief John Vasta.

