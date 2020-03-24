Westchester Woman Killed In Apparent Weather-Related I-87 Crash In Ulster County, Police Say

A Westchester woman was killed in an apparent weather-related crash on a stretch of I-87 in Ulster County, state police said.

It happened on Monday, March 23 at around 5:15 p.m. during snowy conditions in the town of Saugerties in the area of mile marker 104.1.

A preliminary investigation at the scene determined that a 2020 Chevrolet Camaro was traveling southbound when it exited the roadway on the right shoulder and struck the guide rail.

The driver, and sole occupant of the vehicle, Mary C. Devine, 70, of Yonkers, was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Ulster County Medical Examiner and removed to Kingston Hospital.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.