Westchester Woman Charged After Incident At Fairfield County Restaurant

A Westchester woman was charged after getting into a dispute at a Fairfield County restaurant.

Sarah Ann Westerman, 30, of Port Chester, was arrested on Saturday, Dec. 12, for an incident that took place in November at a Greenwich Avenue restaurant, said the Greenwich Police.

According to police, a person came to the Greenwich Police Department to report an incident that occurred at the restaurant, which the police would not name.

An investigation found that two people got into a verbal altercation, which turned physical, police said.

Police said Westerman was the aggressor, and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

She was taken into custody without incident and charged with breach of peace, police said.

Westerman was released after posting a $2,5000 bond. She is due to appear in court on Friday, Jan. 15.

