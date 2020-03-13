Westchester Traffic Stop Leads To Large Heroin Seizure, Two Arrests, Police Say

Two Fairfield County men were busted with 1,250 folds of heroin during a traffic stop in Westchester County.

The men, Jahmar Palma, 30, and Michael Banks, 29, both of Norwalk, were arrested around noon following the stop on the Hutchinson River Parkway in New Rochelle, said Kieran O'Leary, spokesman for the Westchester County Police.

The incident began about noon when an officer stopped a car near North Avenue for a traffic violation. The driver initially pulled over but then drove away as officers were speaking with him, O'Leary said.

As the vehicle fled, officers observed an object being thrown out of the car. The vehicle was forced to stop near the Wilmot Road exit.

Following an investigation, officers recovered 1,250 glassine envelopes of heroin packaged for individual sale. The heroin has an estimated street value of at least $12,500, O'Leary said.

Palma and Banks were each charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and tampering with evidence.

Palma, who was the driver, was also charged with fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle and reckless driving.

“I am proud of the great work our officers do each day to keep illegal drugs off our streets and to keep the County safe,” Commissioner Thomas A. Gleason said.

Both men were held overnight at police headquarters in Hawthorne and will be arraigned Tuesday, March 10, in New Rochelle City Court.

