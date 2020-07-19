Westchester Man Stopped On I-95 Was Driving Drunk Twice Legal Limit, Police Say

An early morning traffic stop on I-95 in Westchester led to the arrest of an area man who was allegedly heavily intoxicated, New York State Police said.

New York State Police troopers stopped New Rochelle resident Marco Lopez Ramirez, 31, on I-95 in Rye for a series of vehicle and traffic violations at approximately 3:25 a.m. on Sunday, July 12, investigators said.

While speaking with Ramirez, it was determined by troopers that he was allegedly intoxicated, had drank earlier in the evening, and a breathalyzer determined his blood alcohol content to be .20 percent at the State Police barrack in New Rochelle.

Ramirez’s blood alcohol content was nearly triple the legal limit of .08 percent in New York.

After submitting to a breathalyzer, Ramirez was arrested and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor, and cited for multiple vehicle and traffic violations. Ramirez was later released and its scheduled to appear in the City of Rye Court on Tuesday, Aug. 18.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.