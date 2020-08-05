Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla
Return to your home site

Menu

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Child With Mysterious Illness Linked To COVID-19 Dies In Westchester
Police & Fire

Westchester Man Killed In Overnight Shooting

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A 48-year-old man from Westchester was shot and killed in New York City overnight, police said.
A 48-year-old man from Westchester was shot and killed in New York City overnight, police said. Photo Credit: File

A 48-year-old man from Westchester was shot and killed in New York City overnight, police said.

NYPD officers in Brooklyn responded to a Brownsville public housing building in a part of the Seth Low Houses on Powell St. near the intersection of Pitkin Ave. about 10:10 p.m. on Thursday, May 7, where there was a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, police said officers found the victim, a Mount Vernon resident, with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Paramedics rushed the shooting victim - whose name has not been released - to Brookdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

One man was reportedly taken into custody, and a second suspect is still being sought. A gun believed to be the murder weapon was also recovered near the scene of the fatal shooting.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice!

Serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.