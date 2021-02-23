Westchester Man Flees From Police For Having Expired Tag, Pills, Police Say

A Northern Westchester man was arrested after allegedly fleeing from police and resisting arrest after failing to stop for having an expired tag.

Michael Goldberg, age 29, of Yorktown, was arrested on Sunday, Feb. 21, after Yorktown police spotted him driving with a suspended registration, police said.

According to police, instead of stopping, Goldberg fled at a high rate of speed and when finally caught on Hedge Street where he stopped, Goldberg resisted arrest and was found to have an active warrant and to be in possession of Alprazolam pills.

He was arrested and charged with:

Unlawful fleeing from police

Obstructing governmental administration

Resisting arrest

Possession of a controlled substance

Reckless driving

Driving with a suspended registration

Speed in zone

Speed not reasonable

Goldberg was released on an appearance ticket and turned over to the town of Greenburgh Police for the active warrant.

