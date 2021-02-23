Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Westchester Man Flees From Police For Having Expired Tag, Pills, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Yorktown Police Department arrested a local man after he allegedly fled from police for having an expired tag and pills.
A Northern Westchester man was arrested after allegedly fleeing from police and resisting arrest after failing to stop for having an expired tag.

Michael Goldberg, age 29, of Yorktown, was arrested on Sunday, Feb. 21, after Yorktown police spotted him driving with a suspended registration, police said.

According to police, instead of stopping, Goldberg fled at a high rate of speed and when finally caught on Hedge Street where he stopped, Goldberg resisted arrest and was found to have an active warrant and to be in possession of Alprazolam pills.

He was arrested and charged with:

  • Unlawful fleeing from police
  • Obstructing governmental administration
  • Resisting arrest
  • Possession of a controlled substance
  • Reckless driving
  • Driving with a suspended registration
  • Speed in zone
  • Speed not reasonable

Goldberg was released on an appearance ticket and turned over to the town of Greenburgh Police for the active warrant. 

