Westchester Man Faces Child Porn, Sex Assault Charges In Fairfield County

A Westchester man has been charged with possession of child pornography and sexual assault following an extensive investigation in Fairfield County.

John Mueser, 69, of Tuckahoe, was arrested on Wednesday, April 1, by members of the Westchester County Safe Streets Task Force for the charges of possession of child pornography, risk of injury to a minor, sexual assault and voyeurism, said the Greenwich Police Department.

Greenwich Police began an extensive investigation in Oct. 2019, which involved digital evidence and thousands of digital photographs.

After establishing probable cause and obtaining an arrest warrant, Greenwich Police Special Victims detectives and members of the Safe Streets Task Force located and arrested Mueser at his residence in Tuckahoe. After waiving extradition, Mueser was transported to Greenwich Police headquarters on Tuesday, April 7.

Mueser was able to post a $250,000 bond and was released from custody. He is set to appear in court on June 4.

Due to the sensitive nature of the investigation and the age of the victim, no further details will be released at this time, police said.

Detective Division Commander Capt. Robert Berry acknowledged the work and effort performed by Det. Michael Rooney of the Special Victims Section.

"Det. Rooney displayed a high level of service and compassion for the victim and the victim's family during this investigation, Berry said. "His dedication to the family sets an exemplary example for others to follow."

Police are asking anyone who believes they may be a victim or know someone that has been victimized by Mauser to contact the New York are FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

If you believe that you were the victim of a sexual assault in Greenwich or if you have any information concerning this investigation, please contact the Greenwich Police Special Victims Section at (203) 622-8030.

Victims of sexual assault may also contact the Rowan Center, a sexual assault resource center, in Stamford at (203) 329-2929 for support services and consultation.

