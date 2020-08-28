Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla
Return to your home site

Menu

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Nearby Towns

Police & Fire

Westchester Man Drove Drunk With BAC Twice Legal Limit, Police Say

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A man was busted with a BAC more than double the legal limit during a traffic stop on I-95 in Mamaroneck.
A man was busted with a BAC more than double the legal limit during a traffic stop on I-95 in Mamaroneck. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Westchester man was driving on I-95 allegedly had a blood alcohol content more than double the legal limit when he was pulled over by New York State Police troopers.

Troopers on patrol stopped New Rochelle resident Gerardi Garcia-Garcia at approximately 9:38 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 21, when he committed a traffic violation on the interstate in Mamaroneck.

Police said that while speaking with Garcia-Garcia, it was determined that he was intoxicated, and he was taken into custody by troopers. At the State Police barrack in New Rochelle, it was determined that Garcia-Garcia’s blood alcohol content was .19 percent, more than double the legal limit.

Garcia-Garcia, 42, was arrested and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated. After being taken into custody, Garcia-Garcia was released to a sober third party and is scheduled to appear back in the Village of Mamaroneck Court on Thursday, Sept. 10 to respond to the charge.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice!

Serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.