Westchester Man Drove Drunk With BAC Twice Legal Limit, Police Say

A Westchester man was driving on I-95 allegedly had a blood alcohol content more than double the legal limit when he was pulled over by New York State Police troopers.

Troopers on patrol stopped New Rochelle resident Gerardi Garcia-Garcia at approximately 9:38 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 21, when he committed a traffic violation on the interstate in Mamaroneck.

Police said that while speaking with Garcia-Garcia, it was determined that he was intoxicated, and he was taken into custody by troopers. At the State Police barrack in New Rochelle, it was determined that Garcia-Garcia’s blood alcohol content was .19 percent, more than double the legal limit.

Garcia-Garcia, 42, was arrested and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated. After being taken into custody, Garcia-Garcia was released to a sober third party and is scheduled to appear back in the Village of Mamaroneck Court on Thursday, Sept. 10 to respond to the charge.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.