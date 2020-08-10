Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Westchester Man Charged With First-Degree Rape After Meeting Victim Online, Police Say

Joe Lombardi
Kurt E. Wehrle
Kurt E. Wehrle Photo Credit: Irvington Police Department

A Westchester man has been accused of raping a woman he met online.

Detectives from the Irvington Police Department arrested Kurt E. Wehrle, a 58-year-old resident of the village, on Monday, Aug. 10 for first-degree rape, a Class B felony. 

The arrest was subsequent to a month-long investigation culminating with an arrest warrant being executed, said Det./Sgt. Kevin Johnson of the Irvington Police Department Detective Division. 

Wehrle and the female victim met on an online dating app in March of this year, police said. 

The victim alleges that Wehrle forcibly raped her at his Irvington residence after a second date, according to police. 

Wehrle was at the Irvington Police Department late Monday afternoon, awaiting arraignment.

