Westchester Man Charged With Assault At YMCA In Fairfield County

An altercation at a YMCA in Fairfield County led to the arrest of a Westchester County man who allegedly assaulted another person, police said.

Police received a complaint from the victim of a domestic dispute on Thursday, July 9 after he had gotten into a dispute with a man - later identified as New Rochelle resident Juan Corona - at the New Canaan YMCA.

The investigation into the alleged domestic incident led police to identify Corona as a suspect, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Police said that on Wednesday, Sept. 30, New Canaan Police investigators made contact with Corona, and he was taken into custody without incident on the arrest warrant.

Corona, 23, was arrested and charged with third-degree assault.

He was released on a $5,000 bond and scheduled to appear back in court

