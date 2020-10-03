Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla
Return to your home site

Menu

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Return Of Wet Weather Will Follow Pleasant, Dry Weekend: Here's What To Expect
Police & Fire

Westchester Man Charged With Assault At YMCA In Fairfield County

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Juan Corona Photo Credit: New Canaan Police Department
The New Canaan YMCA Photo Credit: File photo

An altercation at a YMCA in Fairfield County led to the arrest of a Westchester County man who allegedly assaulted another person, police said.

Police received a complaint from the victim of a domestic dispute on Thursday, July 9 after he had gotten into a dispute with a man - later identified as New Rochelle resident Juan Corona - at the New Canaan YMCA.

The investigation into the alleged domestic incident led police to identify Corona as a suspect, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Police said that on Wednesday, Sept. 30, New Canaan Police investigators made contact with Corona, and he was taken into custody without incident on the arrest warrant.

Corona, 23, was arrested and charged with third-degree assault. 

He was released on a $5,000 bond and scheduled to appear back in court 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice!

Serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.