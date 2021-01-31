Westchester Man Caught Stealing Used Cooking Oil Arrested Again In Fairfield County, Police Say

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Kathy Reakes
Jonathan Garces
Jonathan Garces Photo Credit: Westport Police Department

A 26-year-old Westchester man who was arrested last year for stealing used cooking oil from an area business has been arrested again for using a fake name at the time he was apprehended in Fairfield County.

Jonathan Garces, age 26, of Yonkers, was arrested on Friday, Jan. 22, on a warrant by Westport Police following an investigation into the first incident, said Lieutenant David Wolf. 

According to Wolf, on Wednesday, May 6, around 5:18 a.m., Westport Police Officers responded to 50 Church Lane on a report of a suspicious vehicle. 

The car was stopped a short distance away from that location, and as a result of the investigation, a male who identified himself as Amauris Rosario was issued a misdemeanor summons for larceny and simple trespass as it was alleged that he was involved in the theft of waste cooking oil from a local restaurant, Wolf said.

On Tuesday, Nov. 24, a Westport detective, through informational sharing with an area department, was given reason to believe that Rosario had given a fake name to the officer during the May 6 incident. 

The detective investigated further and was able to determine that Rosario’s real name was Jonathan Garces. An arrest warrant was completed and signed by a Norwalk Superior Court Judge.

On Jan. 22, he was taken into custody and charged with interfering with officers and criminal impersonation.

Garces was released after posting a $50,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court in April.

