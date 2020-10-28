Vista Fire Department Hosts Halloween Event To Hep Burglarized Businesses

Firefighters are hosting a special fundraising event to assist several area businesses that were recently burglarized and are asking the public for help.

Sometime during the late evening of Sunday, Oct. 25 and early morning of Monday, Oct. 26, several businesses in Vista, a hamlet of the Town of Lewisboro, were burglarized, said Phil Katz, president of the Vista Fire Department.

The local fire department jumped into action and is planning a community call for support to assist these businesses with the damage caused and monies lost during this unfortunate experience, Katz said.

“We are grateful for the partnerships with our local businesses," Katz said. "Each business affected by this unfortunate circumstance has been there for us and our members will be there when they need us most.”

The Vista Fire Department will be hosting a “Trick or Treat at the Vista Firehouse” event at 377 Smith Ridge Road in South Salem, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, and are asking interested residents to stop by and make a donation to help the businesses impacted by the burglaries.

Anyone wishing to support who cannot stop by the firehouse is encouraged to visit the Vista Fire Department website at vistafd.org and donate using the PayPal link.

Masks are required.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.