Vehicles Reported Stolen From Auto Dealership In Area

New York State Police are attempting to locate a pair of pickup trucks that were stolen from an area auto dealership.

The State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Brewster said that two trucks were stolen from Brewster Ford on State Route 22 between Saturday, July 18 and Tuesday, July 28.

The vehicles (pictured above), were:

A white Ford F-350, 4x4, Crew Cab with a VIN number of 1FT8W3BT6KEG29696;

A silver 2020 F-250, 4X4, Super Cab, with VIN number of 1FT8X2BT7LEC90956.

Anyone with information regarding the possible location of the vehicles or the persons responsible for stealing them has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators in Brewster by calling (845) 677-7300 and referring to case number 9731188.

