Vehicle Falls 25 Feet On Hutchinson River Parkway To Roadway Below, Killing Driver, Police Say

A motorist was killed when his car flipped over a concrete barrier on the Hutchinson River Parkway in Westchester County and fell about 25 feet onto another roadway.

The 2002 Ford Ranger was traveling northbound at 9 p.m., Saturday, June 19, when the driver lost control, spun out, and struck the barrier, said Kieran O'Leary, spokesman for the Westchester County Police.

The vehicle then toppled over the barrier and fell into an opening between the parkway’s northbound and southbound lanes. The vehicle landed on its roof on the shoulder adjacent to the lanes travel on Mamaroneck Avenue, in Harrison, O'Leary said.

The driver, the only occupant of the vehicle, was extricated from the damaged vehicle by White Plains and Harrison firefighters and transported to White Plains Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver has been identified as Jefry Capellan Rodriguez, age 33, of Perth Amboy, New Jersey.

The crash remains under investigation by the County Police Accident Investigation Team.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.