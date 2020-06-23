Two Rescued By Mulitple First Responders In Separate Incidents In Northern Westchester

A teenage girl was rescued by firefighters and EMTs after falling from a rope swing and hitting her head and a hiker was rescued after falling ill.

The first incident took place in Northern Westchester County around 2 p.m. on Friday, June 19, at the Muscoot Reservoir in Katonah.

According to the Katonah Fire Department, the teen fell from a rope swing and struck her head on rocky terrain while swimming with friends.

The department responded with the Bedford Police, the Bedford/Katonah Ambulance Corps, and the Goldens Bridge Fire Department after receiving a 911 call from several companions who were able to lead emergency responders to the scene when they arrived, added Goldens Bridge Fire Chief Al Melillo.

Rescuers hiked to the injured teen. Katonah Fire Department

As rescuers made their way down to the location -- a 15-minute walk -- utility terrain vehicles from the Bedford Police and Goldens Bridge along with their boat were requested to the scene and the Westchester County Police Aviation Unit to assist with locating the best possible route for a rescue, the Katonah Fire Department said.

As part of its mutual aid response to the Katonah Fire Department, Goldens Bridge dispatched its Rescue 25 vehicle, its rescue boat, and a utility terrain vehicle, Melillo said.

Numerous departments assisted with the rescue. Katonah Fire Department

Crews made contact with the teen who was alert and conscious, and secured on a UTV from the Bedford Police Department and transported to Westchester Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Less than 24 hours later, the Golden’s Bridge Fire Department responded to a 911 call at the Mt. Holly Sanctuary off Todd Road in Goldens Bridge – where a resident who had been hiking experienced general fatigue and heat exhaustion nearly a mile-and-a-half into one of the trails.

Melillo said the hiker was able to contact a friend, who in turn relayed the message to a 911 dispatcher.

The rescue was a little more intense because firefighters had to divide into groups to search for the woman since they didn’t know which of the multiple trails she was on, according to the fire chief.

Firefighters made their way to the victim on UTV's, along with members of the Croton Falls Fire Department who provided mutual aid.

When rescuers reached the woman, Goldens Bridge firefighters administered first aid before transporting her in the UTV to Todd Rd., where the Lewisboro Volunteer Ambulance Corps. and Westchester Emergency Medical Services were waiting to treat her, Melillo said.

“Both incidents demonstrated why it’s important to pair up with a family member or friend – with the proper social distancing if the person is not from your household – when hiking on local trails, and nature walking or fishing in the reservoir system,” Melillo said.

Melillo said to always let someone know where you are going, bring water, wear sunscreen, and have a first-aid kit, as well as, most importantly, a well-charged cell phone.

