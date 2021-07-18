Contact Us
Two Reportedly Shot Outside NY Supermarket

Joe Lombardi
Two people were hospitalized after being shot outside a Long Island supermarket.
Two people were reportedly hospitalized after being shot near a Long Island supermarket.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. Sunday, July 18 in the parking lot at the Lidl Market on Montauk Highway in Center Moriches.

Police were reportedly searching for suspects in the area and responded to a nearby crash. It's unclear if the crash is related to the shooting.                    

More information, including the conditions of the two hospitalized, has not yet been released by police.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

