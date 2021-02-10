Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice
Two Injured During Five-Vehicle Westchester Crash

Kathy Reakes
New York State Police said two people received minor injuries when a tractor-trailer changed lanes on I-95 and hit four vehicles. Photo Credit: New York State Police

Two people were injured following a five-vehicle crash on I-95 in Westchester.

It happened just before 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, on I-95 northbound in Mamaroneck, New York State Trooper Tara McCormick said.

According to McCormick, a tractor-trailer came upon slowing traffic and attempted to switch lanes, as he changed lanes the truck hit four passenger vehicles.

The crash closed the right lane of traffic for about two hours, but has reopened, she said.

The two people were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries, McCormick added.

The crash is under investigation. No charges have been filed at this time.

