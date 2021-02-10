Two Injured During Five-Vehicle Westchester Crash

Two people were injured following a five-vehicle crash on I-95 in Westchester.

It happened just before 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, on I-95 northbound in Mamaroneck, New York State Trooper Tara McCormick said.

According to McCormick, a tractor-trailer came upon slowing traffic and attempted to switch lanes, as he changed lanes the truck hit four passenger vehicles.

The crash closed the right lane of traffic for about two hours, but has reopened, she said.

The two people were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries, McCormick added.

The crash is under investigation. No charges have been filed at this time.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.