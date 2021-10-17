Two Dead In Apparent Murder-Suicide In Hudson Valley

Two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in the Hudson Valley.

At about 4:20 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, there was a report of a shooting in the Orange County hamlet of Pine Island, located in the town of Warwick.

New York State Police troopers along with the Warwick Police Department officers rushed to the scene.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a male subject from Pine Island was shot on Newport Bridge Road, according to state police.

That subject was transported St. Anthony’s Hospital in Warwick where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released.

The individual responsible for the shooting was later found dead by a self-inflicted gunshot wound, said state police. Neither the identity nor gender of that person has been released.

State Police said there is no threat to the public and that the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.