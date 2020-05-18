Two Arrested After Large Fight Breaks Out In Westchester

Two men were arrested after police responded to several reports of a large group of people gathering.

The incident took place in Westchester around midnight on Sunday, May 18, in New Rochelle.

According to Costa, the department received several calls of a group of about 75 people gathering in the area of Brook Street and Lincoln Avenue, said New Rochelle Police Capt. Cosmo Costa.

Shortly after midnight, police received another call of a disorderly group fighting on Hartley Court.

New Rochelle Police units responded, began to disperse the crowd when several men began fighting aggressively in the lot, Costa said.

Two of the aggressors were physically subdued and taken into custody.

Arrested were: Terrance Holden, 25, and Blake Edwards, 21, both of New Rochelle.

Both men were charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and criminal trespass.

