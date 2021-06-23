Train Hits Car In With Four Inside In Northern Westchester, Causing Lengthy Metro-North Delays

This story has been updated.

A Honda Civic with four people inside was hit by a train in the Hudson Valley, causing delays of more than an hour on Metro-North service in the area.

The incident took place around 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 23, at the Hudson Avenue crossing in Peekskill, said Lt. Jack Galusha with the Peekskill Police.

The vehicle which was on the track was struck by the passing Amtrak train.

No one was injured in the vehicle or on the train, Galusha said.

"It's amazing no one was injured," he added.

MTA officials said at 4:30 p.m. Metro-North is experiencing 70-minute Hudson Line delays as a result of the incident. At 5 p.m., the delays were 30 minutes, Metro-North said.

The Amtrak train was heading north from Penn Station to Poughkeepsie.

Metro-North Police are investigating the incident.

Police could not provide at this time why the train was on the tracks, or if it was stuck. There is a gate at the crossing, Galusha said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

