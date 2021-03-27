Traffic Stop Of BMW On Taconic Parkway Leads To Felony Drug Charge

A 43-year-old Massachusetts man was nabbed for alleged possession of drugs during a traffic stop in New York.

Berkshire County resident Jahart Moore, of North Adams, was arrested around 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 18, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

According to Hicks, troopers conducted a traffic stop of a 2014 BMW 335I for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law on the Taconic State Parkway in Dutchess, in the town of East Fishkill.

An investigation discovered Moore was in possession of approximately 155.6 grams of cocaine, Hicks said.

Moore was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.

He was arraigned before the town of East Fishkill Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail without bail.

