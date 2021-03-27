Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla
Return to your home site

Menu

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Missing, At-Risk Person In Westchester Found Through Bracelet-Size Device
Police & Fire

Traffic Stop Of BMW On Taconic Parkway Leads To Felony Drug Charge

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The drugs seized during the stop.
The drugs seized during the stop. Photo Credit: New York State Police

A 43-year-old Massachusetts man was nabbed for alleged possession of drugs during a traffic stop in New York.

Berkshire County resident Jahart Moore, of North Adams, was arrested around 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 18, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

According to Hicks, troopers conducted a traffic stop of a 2014 BMW 335I for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law on the Taconic State Parkway in Dutchess, in the town of East Fishkill. 

An investigation discovered Moore was in possession of approximately 155.6 grams of cocaine, Hicks said.

Moore was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.

He was arraigned before the town of East Fishkill Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail without bail.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice!

Serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.