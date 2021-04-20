Traffic Stop Leads Weapon, Drug Charges For Westchester Man With Child In Car, Police Say

A traffic stop in Westchester led to the arrest of a man who was found in possession of an illegal semi-automatic weapon and cocaine, police said.

Officers from the New Rochelle Police Department stopped Mamaroneck resident Kevin Lopez at approximately 7 p.m. on Friday, April 16 on Division Street when he was caught displaying a temporary fraudulent tag, Capt. Cosmo Costa said in a release on Tuesday, April 20.

Costa said that Lopez was taken into custody for the fraudulent tag and a suspended license, and further investigation found he was in possession of a loaded Taurus 9mm semi-automatic handgun underneath the driver seat and cocaine in the center console.

At the time of the stop, officials noted that Lopez's son was in the car with him, leading to additional charges.

Lopez, age 35, was charged with:

Possession of a forged instrument;

Criminal possession of a loaded weapon;

Criminal possession of a controlled substance;

Endangering the welfare of a child;

Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Following his arrest, Lopez was later released and scheduled to return to court at a later date.

