Three Suspects Sought In Westchester Business Burglary

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating three suspects that are wanted for their roles in an early morning commercial burglary in which they allegedly stole an ATM and led police on a short chase in Westchester.

The New Rochelle Police Department issued an alert after Community Financial Services and Check Cashing on North Avenue was broken into shortly after 3 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 15.

According to police, investigators received a report of a burglary in progress at 3:03 a.m. on Friday morning when three suspects arrived at the business in a white minivan, broke through the front door with a sledgehammer, and stole an ATM that was inside the building.

Officers arrived at the scene as the van was pulling away and attempted to stop it, police said, though the suspects fled onto I-95 south, and attempts to stop the van was immediately stopped.

The investigation into the burglary is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact New Rochelle Police investigators by calling (914) 654-2300.

