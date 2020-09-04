Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla
Return to your home site

Menu

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: Trump Administration Pulls Funding For Disinfecting NY Schools, Public Facilities
Police & Fire

Three Juveniles Charged After Graffiti Found At School In Northern Westchester

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
George Washington Elementary School in Yorktown.
George Washington Elementary School in Yorktown. Photo Credit: File

Three minors are facing charges after graffiti was found at a Northern Westchester school.

On Tuesday, Aug. 25, and Saturday, Aug. 29, officers in Yorktown were called to George Washington Elementary School on Lexington Avenue, where there was reports of a pair of graffiti complaints.

The investigation led detectives to three minors - two 12-year-olds and a 13-year-old - who allegedly spray-painted graffiti at the school, each of whom was charged with juvenile delinquency, Yorktown Police said.

Two of the minors were processed on Monday, Aug. 31, the third on Tuesday, Sept. 1. 

Each was released to their parents and issued tickets to appear at the Westchester County Department of Probation Tuesday, Sept. 15.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice!

Serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.