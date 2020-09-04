Three Juveniles Charged After Graffiti Found At School In Northern Westchester

Three minors are facing charges after graffiti was found at a Northern Westchester school.

On Tuesday, Aug. 25, and Saturday, Aug. 29, officers in Yorktown were called to George Washington Elementary School on Lexington Avenue, where there was reports of a pair of graffiti complaints.

The investigation led detectives to three minors - two 12-year-olds and a 13-year-old - who allegedly spray-painted graffiti at the school, each of whom was charged with juvenile delinquency, Yorktown Police said.

Two of the minors were processed on Monday, Aug. 31, the third on Tuesday, Sept. 1.

Each was released to their parents and issued tickets to appear at the Westchester County Department of Probation Tuesday, Sept. 15.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.