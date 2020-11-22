Teens Accused Of Stealing Nearly $300 Worth Of Items From Store In Northern Westchester Mall

Two Northern Westchester teens were arrested for allegedly stealing nearly $300 worth of merchandise from the Macy's at Jefferson Valley Mall.

The duo from Croton-on-Hudson, both 17 years old, were arrested on Monday, Nov. 16, by the Yorktown Police after officers responded to the store for a report of shoplifting, said the Yorktown Police.

According to police, police responded to the store around 3:24 p.m., but the teens had fled the area before officers arrived.

An investigation, which found the teens allegedly took merchandise valued at $283.98, led to the teens who voluntarily turned themselves in at the Yorktown Police Department.

They were both charged with petit larceny/juvenile delinquency and issued an appearance ticket to appear at the Westchester Department of Probation on Wednesday, Dec. 2.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.