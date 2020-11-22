Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Teens Accused Of Stealing Nearly $300 Worth Of Items From Store In Northern Westchester Mall

Kathy Reakes
Jefferson Valley Mall
Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Two Northern Westchester teens were arrested for allegedly stealing nearly $300 worth of merchandise from the Macy's at Jefferson Valley Mall.

The duo from Croton-on-Hudson, both 17 years old, were arrested on Monday, Nov. 16, by the Yorktown Police after officers responded to the store for a report of shoplifting, said the Yorktown Police.

According to police, police responded to the store around 3:24 p.m., but the teens had fled the area before officers arrived.

An investigation, which found the teens allegedly took merchandise valued at $283.98, led to the teens who voluntarily turned themselves in at the Yorktown Police Department.

They were both charged with petit larceny/juvenile delinquency and issued an appearance ticket to appear at the Westchester Department of Probation on Wednesday, Dec. 2. 

