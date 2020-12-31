Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla
Return to your home site

Menu

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: ID Released For Woman Killed In Three-Car Northern Westchester Crash
Police & Fire

Teen Wanted For Stealing $1,490 Worth Of Items From Home Depot In Northern Westchester

Christina Coulter
Email me Read More Stories
Elijah M. Garcia, 19
Elijah M. Garcia, 19 Photo Credit: New York State Police

New York State Police are searching for a teen who allegedly stole over $1,490 in merchandise from a Home Depot location. 

The incident took place at a Home Depot on East Main Street in the town of Cortlandt, police said, and 19-year-old Elijah M. Garcia fled the scene in a black Nissan Altima with a possible license plate number of JJK3385. 

Garcia's last known residence was near Lafayette Avenue in the Hunts Point area of the Bronx, police said. He stands at 5-foot-1, weighs approximately 130 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. 

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has knowledge of Garcia's whereabouts is asked to contact New York State Police at 914-769-2600 or via email at crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice!

Serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.