Teen Wanted For Stealing $1,490 Worth Of Items From Home Depot In Northern Westchester

New York State Police are searching for a teen who allegedly stole over $1,490 in merchandise from a Home Depot location.

The incident took place at a Home Depot on East Main Street in the town of Cortlandt, police said, and 19-year-old Elijah M. Garcia fled the scene in a black Nissan Altima with a possible license plate number of JJK3385.

Garcia's last known residence was near Lafayette Avenue in the Hunts Point area of the Bronx, police said. He stands at 5-foot-1, weighs approximately 130 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has knowledge of Garcia's whereabouts is asked to contact New York State Police at 914-769-2600 or via email at crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.

