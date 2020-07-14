Teen Taken Into Custody After Crashing Audi Into Police Cruiser In Northern Westchester Chase

A teenager in an allegedly stolen Audi in the Hudson Valley took police on a wild ride during a late-night high-speed chase.

An 18-year-old driving a stolen 2010 Audi A4 on I-684 in Northern Westchester attempted to flee police attempting to stop him, intentionally driving into a New York State Police cruiser before continuing the chase and ultimately crashing into a utility pole in New Castle.

According to New York State Police, at approximately 1:15 a.m. on Monday, July 13, troopers attempted to stop a 2010 Audi A4 on I-684 for traffic violations in Lewisboro.

The teen failed to comply with troopers' commands and continued southbound on I-684 before leaving the Interstate at exit 3 (State Route 22). The teen continued on State Route 22 southbound and attempted to make a left-hand turn into a marked State Police unit causing a collision.

Police said that after striking the State Police cruiser, the teenager continued to drive erratically south in the northbound lanes, prompting troopers to call off the chase.

Shortly thereafter, police said the same teen was found traveling north in the southbound lanes and troopers had to take evasive maneuvers to avoid a second collision.

According to police, patrols from the Pleasantville Police Department monitoring the chase later found the teen in the area, who once again attempted to flee. The teenager made his way into the town of New Castle before striking a utility pole, ending the pursuit.

After crashing, police said that the teenager complained of pain, and he was transported to Northern Westchester Hospital by the Somers Fire Department for evaluation.

The teen was arrested without further incident and charged with criminal possession of stolen property, reckless endangerment, and fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle. He was arraigned virtually in the Town of North Castle Court and released without bail. He is scheduled to appear back in court on Tuesday, Aug. 4.

