Teen Charged In Connection To Fatal Northern Westchester Hit-Run Crash

Joe Lombardi
A teenager has been charged in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash in Northern Westchester.
The incident happened on Thursday, April 30 at approximately 9 p.m. in Cortlandt.

That's when state police responded to a report of a pedestrian hit on Route 6 (East Main Street) near Locust Avenue.

An investigation determined Karan Kanojia, 19, operating a motor vehicle westbound Route 6 struck Luis A. Rivera, 37, of Peekskill, state police said. Kanojia then left the scene of the crash without reporting the incident, according to police.

Rivera was transported to Westchester Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

On Friday, May 1, state police from the Cortlandt and Somers barracks arrested  Kanojia and charged him with leaving the scene of an incident without reporting, with the crash resulted in a fatality, a Class D felony.

Kanojia was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Cortlandt Court on Monday, June 29.

This investigation remains ongoing.

