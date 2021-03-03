Suspects At Large After Victim Robbed Of $1,300 At Knifepoint In Westchester

Three teens are wanted in Westchester after attacking a man while brandishing knives and stealing hundreds of dollars in cash, police said.

New Rochelle Police Capt. Cosmo Costa said that at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 3, a man was walking near Bonnefoy Place when he was approached by three African-American teens dressed in all black.

The three teens were between the ages of 15 and 17, Costa said, with two of them brandishing large knives. No other descriptive information was provided.

It is alleged that the teens pushed the man to the ground and robbed him of $1,300 in cash before fleeing on foot westbound on Bonnefoy Place toward Church Street.

New Rochelle Police detectives are currently conducting a follow-up investigation. Anyone with information regarding the armed robbery has been asked to contact investigators by calling (914) 654-2300.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.