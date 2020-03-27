Suspect Nabbed In Connection To Fatal Stabbing Of Teen In Northern Westchester

A suspect has been apprehended in connection to the fatal stabbing of a fellow teenager in Northern Westchester.

On Friday, March 27, at approximately 11:25 a.m., Peekskill Police and EMS responded to 214 N. Broad for a report of a male stabbed at that location.

Upon arrival, officers and EMS discovered a 17-year-old boy lying in the vestibule of 214 N. Broad St. with possible stab wounds to his chest area.

EMS began immediate life-saving measures and transported the teen, a Peekskill resident, to New York-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

Peekskill Police officers and detectives quickly established a crime scene in the areas of North Broad Street and Howard Street and determined that the victim had been involved in an altercation with another male on Howard Street, where he was stabbed, police said.

Through their investigation, evidence collection, and with the help of local residents, Peekskill Police arrested an 18-year-old male Peekskill resident, who is now being charged in this crime.

Anyone with any further information on this crime should contact the Peekskill Police Detective Division at 914-737-8000 or email jgalusha@peekskillpolice.com.

Anonymous tips may also be made at www.cityofpeekskill.com under the crime tips section.

