Suspect Nabbed For Assault After Incident On NY Thruway In Westchester

Kathy Reakes
New York State Police troopers arrested a man for domestic violence while driving on the Thruway in Southern Westchester. Photo Credit: NYSP

A 49-year-old man was arrested for alleged domestic violence in a vehicle during an incident in Westchester.

New York State Police said that Saturday, Jan. 16, troopers investigated a domestic incident that occurred in a vehicle on I-95 in the city of New Rochelle. 

Troopers later found that James D. McManus, of the Bronx, struck a woman who was driving the vehicle several times in the face and head causing injury, and grabbed the steering attempting to cause a crash, while the victim was driving, state police said. 

The victim was able to pull over and exit the vehicle. When McManus exited the vehicle as well, the woman got back in the car and drove off from the scene.

McManus was arrested and charged with assault and reckless endangerment.

He was released on his own recognizance. 

