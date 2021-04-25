Suspect Incarcerated At Westchester County Jail Nabbed In Connection To 2016 MS-13 Homicide

A third suspect has been arrested on a murder charge after a woman on Long Island allegedly conspired with her new boyfriend, an MS-13 gang member, to kill her teenage ex-boyfriend.

On Sunday, April 25, 24-year-old Gerson Stanley Juarez, who is currently incarcerated in Westchester County Jail, was charged in connection to a 2016 scheme to kill 19-year-old Osmin Campos-Sandoval, a member of the 18th Street gang, a rival of MS-13, Nassau County Police Det. Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick announced.

Stanley Juarez has been charged with second-degree murder and was arraigned in Mineola.

On Tuesday, March 9, police announced Hempstead resident Christian Rodriguez, age 23, had been charged with second-degree murder for his alleged role in the murder.

In February, Hempstead resident Sandra Tobar Meija, age 22, was also charged with murder for her role in the scheme.

MS-13 members allegedly smoked marijuana with Campos-Sandoval in the woods near the Uniondale water tower while posing as fellow gang members to make him feel comfortable, police said.

According to reports, Mejia and Campos-Sandoval dated in their native El Salvador before Mejia moved stateside and began dating a member of MS-13.

“They butchered him, hit him, and buried him,” police said, with Campos-Sandoval’s remains being found in October 2020 near the water tower.

