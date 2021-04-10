Suspect In Westchester Shooting Nabbed After Manhunt Involving Multiple Agencies

A suspect in a shooting in Westchester County was apprehended after a manhunt involving police agencies from New York and Connecticut.

Around 11 p.m. Thursday, April 8, the Port Chester Police Department said it received 911 calls of shots fired in the area of Fox Island Road.

Multiple officers responded and upon arrival found a 25-year-old man with a single gunshot wound to the chest area, the Port Chester PD said.

"The man was conscious and able to give officers a description of what happened and who the suspect was, as the victim and suspect know each other," according to the Port Chester Police.

An immediate search with the assistance of K9 and Westchester County Police aviation of the area did not turn up any location of the suspect.

The Westchester County Police Crime Scene Unit was then called to investigate the scene.

It was believed the suspect fled the area on foot after the shooting, and a village-wide search was undertaken.

Numerous searches were then conducted by Port Chester PD's Emergency Services Unit members with the assistance of the Rye Police Department and a Port Chester PD K9. The Stamford PD K9 unit also responded.

With the assistance of the Westchester County PD Real Time Crime Center, information was developed that the suspect was in the area of Maple Place, according to Port Chester Police.

Officers responded and were able to place the suspect under arrest without incident.

The 28-year-old man, whose name was not immediately released, was charged with first-degree assault and remanded to the Westchester County Jail.

The victim is recovering from his injuries and appears to be in stable condition, Port Chester Police said.

"This is still a very active investigation, and we can not release any other information at this time," the Port Chester Police Department said on Saturday, April 10. "We would like the residents of the village to know this is an isolated incident where both parties involved know each other and appear to have gotten into a dispute. There is no threat to anyone in the village."

