Struggling Swimmer Rescued From Hudson River

A heroic save took place when area firefighters rescued an autistic person who became exhausted while swimming in the Hudson River.

The incident took place in Rockland County on Monday, Aug. 23 when the Piermont Fire Department Dive Team was dispatched to a mutual aid call to Nyack where a person was struggling in the water.

The department waiting to transport the girl to the hospital. Piermont Fire Department

Rescue boat 13-Marine and divers were on the scene in under five minutes from the time of initial dispatch.

After locating the person, Lieutenant Patrick Krummack immediately dove into the water and rescued the extremely exhausted female swimmer.

Lt. Patrick Krummack after the save. Piermont Fire Department

"Once on our marine unit, she was evaluated by EMTs on 13-Marine and transferred to Nyack Ambulance," the Fire Department said.

"Great Job Paddy and to the crew of 13-Marinek," they added.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.