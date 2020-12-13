State Police On Long Island Issue Alert For Wanted Man

State Police on Long Island are searching for a man who was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated then never showed up in court in 2017.

Javier Villasboa was pulled over by State Police in East Meadow on Nov. 5 of 2017. A warrant was issued for his arrest by the Nassau County Court ten days later.

Villasboa weighs approximately 170 pounds, said police, stands at 5-foot-8, has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact state police at 631-756-3300 or via email at crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.

