State Police Issue Alert For Wanted Identity Theft/Grand Larceny Suspect

Jonathan Green.
Jonathan Green. Photo Credit: New York State Police

Have you seen him?

New York State Police investigators are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to locate a wanted man who allegedly stole a Dutchess County resident’s identity and robbed the victim of nearly $3,000.

Investigators issued an alert recently regarding 27-year-old Jonathan Green, who is wanted by New York State Police in Wappinger and the Town of Poughkeepsie Court for using the bank information and identity of a second person to steal approximately $2,900 from his victim.

Police said that Green is known to frequent the Newburgh, Beacon and Poughkeepsie areas. He has been described as a 5-foot-10 African American with black hair and brown eyes, weighing approximately 225 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Green, or who recognizes the suspect has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators by calling (845) 677-7300 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

