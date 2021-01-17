State Police Issue Alert For Man Wanted In Westchester

New York State Police are asking the public’s help in locating a man wanted for drug possession for nearly five years.

Gerald Friley, age 60, was arrested in February 2015, after being pulled over for a traffic infraction on the New York State Thruway in Ardsley, according to state police stationed at Tarrytown.

During the subsequent traffic stop, it was determined that Friley was in possession of heroin, marijuana, and a suspended driver's license.

Friley was charged with seventh-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and unlawful possession of marijuana, police said.

He is described as being 5-foot-11, 145 pounds, with blond hair and hazel eyes.

State police are asking anyone who recognizes Friley, or who may know of his whereabouts, not to approach him, but to call contact police investigators by calling (518) 436-2825, or emailing Crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.

