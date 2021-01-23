State Police Conduct Underage Drinking Initiative At 20 Northern Westchester Businesses

Nearly two dozen area businesses were found to be in compliance during a New York State Police underage drinking initiative.

On Saturday, Jan. 16, New York State Police investigators in Somers conducted an investigation into 20 area businesses, each of which was found to be in compliance when checked by undercover teens.

According to police, “during the Underage Drinking Initiative, retail establishments are checked utilizing a Trooper in plainclothes and one or several underage operatives who cannot lie about their age or give a false date of birth. When asked for ID, they show their real ID.”

Establishments that were checked include:

Somers Mobil Mart on Route 100 in Somers;

Goldens Bridge Fine Wine and Spirits on Route 22 in Lewisboro;

Acme Supermarket on Route 22 in Lewisboro;

Cross River Wine Merchant on Route 121 in Lewisboro;

Cross River Shell Mart on Route 121 in Lewisboro;

Greenway Supermarket on Route 121 in Lewisboro;

South Salem Wine and Liquor on Route 35 in Lewisboro;

Whitlock Restaurant on Katonah Avenue in Bedford;

Cameron’s Deli on Route 35 in Lewisboro;

Peppino’s Restaurant on Katonah Avenue in Bedford;

Katohan Wine and Spirits in Bedford;

Hayfields Market on Bloomer Road in North Salem;

121 Restaurant and Bar on Route 121 in North Salem;

Kingsley’s Market on June Road in North Salem;

DiCicco and Sons Supermarket on Route 202 in Somers;

Front Street Cellar Wine on Front Street in North Salem;

Croton Falls Shell Mart on Route 22 in North Salem;

Ilforno Restaurant on Route 202 in Somers;

Somers Wine and Spirits on Route 202 in Somers.

