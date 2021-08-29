Speeding Stop Leads To DWI Charge For Northern Westchester Man

Police said a 26-year-old Northern Westchester man was charged with driving while intoxicated after he was pulled over for speeding.

The Yorktown Police Department reported that an officer pulled the man over at about 2:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 18 because he was allegedly driving over the speed limit.

After an investigation, the officer determined that the Yorktown man, whose name was not released, was driving the vehicle while intoxicated, and he was arrested.

At the Yorktown Police Headquarters, investigators determined that the man had been driving the vehicle with a blood alcohol content of over .08 percent.

The man was issued traffic tickets and released to a third party.

Police said the man is charged with:

Driving while intoxicated with a BAC over .08 percent

DWI first offense

Speed in zone

He is set to appear in court on Thursday, Sept. 2.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.