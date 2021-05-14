Shots Fired Investigation Underway In Westchester

Police are investigating an incident of shots fired in a Westchester neighborhood.

The incident took place during the afternoon hours on Thursday, May 13, on Traverse Avenue in Port Chester.

During an investigation, numerous spent shell casings were recovered, but no one appeared to have been injured, said Port Chester Police Lt. Charles Nielsen.

Police believe there was a dispute and shots were fired, but no one has come forward to identify the shooter, Nielsen said.

The department does not believe there is a threat to the community.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Port Chester Police at 914-939-6332.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

